Sabarimala gold loss case: Tantri's statement recorded by SIT

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Nov 30 (PTI) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the gold loss from the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple has recorded the statement of Tantri Mahesh Mohanararu, officials said on Sunday.

Police sources said Mohanararu' statement was recorded a few weeks ago as part of the probe into the permission allegedly granted to prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty to take gold-clad plates of the Dwarapalaka idols and the door frames of the Sreekovil in 2019.

Mohanararu is currently serving as the Tantri (chief priest) at Sabarimala. He was employed in the temple in 2019.

According to SIT sources, the deity's properties can be removed from the temple premises only after obtaining Deva Anujna (divine permission).

Similarly, the Travancore Devaswom Board has to seek the Tantri's permission whenever any repair works are to be carried out at the hill shrine.

The Tantri was questioned about these procedures regarding the removal of the gold-clad plates and their transportation outside the temple by Potty, an official said.

The SIT also examined Potty's frequent visits to the temple posing as a sponsor and his alleged links with the Tantri.

Additionally, the team sought clarification on Mohanararu's visit to Ballari-based gold trader Govardhan, a close associate of Potty, the source said.

Earlier, the SIT had questioned other Tantris--Kandararu Mohanararu and Kandararu Rajeevararu.

So far, six people, including two former TDB presidents, have been arrested in two cases related to the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka plates and the Sreekovil door frames.