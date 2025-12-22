Sabarimala gold loss: Congress slams SIT over probe, alleges Home dept interference

Kochi, Dec 22 (PTI) The opposition Congress on Monday expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing SIT probe into the alleged gold loss case in Sabarimala, saying it is being controlled by the state Home department.

Speaking to reporters here, KPCC Chief Sunny Joseph accused the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of "failing" to find the actual perpetrators of the crime.

He said the Kerala High Court itself raised concerns over the pace of the investigation by the SIT.

"The court itself has said that more high-profile figures were involved in the crime. They are yet to be nabbed. Above all, it is a case of organised theft involving conspiracy," Joseph said.

Seeking to know the whereabouts of the gold stolen from Sabarimala, the KPCC Chief said reclaiming it is vital as it is legal evidence and out of respect for devotees' beliefs.

"We might be the first to say that the SIT probe is not satisfactory. Because a string of the state Home Department is attached to them. That's why we are not satisfied with that probe. The court also said the same thing," he added.

Asked whether the Congress demanded a CBI probe into the case, he said the matter is subjudice and let the court decide.

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple has been at the centre of a huge political controversy over the loss of gold for some time.

A Special Investigation Team is probing the loss of gold and related complaints, and several persons, including two presidents of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), have been arrested in this regard.

The SIT recently told a Vigilance Court that Pankaj Bhandari of Smart Creations and Ballari-based jeweller Govardhan Roddam played a role in the conspiracy to steal gold from artefacts of the Sabarimala temple.

The SIT probing the Sabarimala gold missing case on Friday arrested both Bhandari and Roddam. PTI LGK ROH