Sabarimala gold loss: Not even iota of evidence against Tantri, says court

Kollam (Kerala), Feb 19 (PTI) A court here, while granting bail to Sabarimala Tantri (chief priest) Kandararu Rajeevaru, observed that there was not “even an iota of evidence” against him in cases related to the alleged loss of gold from temple artefacts.

Rajeevaru is the 16th accused in a case pertaining to the loss of gold from the Dewarapalaka (guardian deity) plates and the 13th accused in another case relating to the alleged loss of gold from the doorframes of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum).

On Wednesday, Kollam Vigilance Court Judge Mohit C S granted bail to the Tantri in both cases.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the matter, argued before the court that the Tantri had given his opinion regarding the re-plating of gold artefacts on June 18, 2019, which, according to it, indicated his crucial role in the case.

However, the court noted that the opinion in question was the “anchor sheet” of the entire incident and that the arguments in the bail petitions clearly established the prima facie “bona fides” of the petitioner in the matter.

“Very importantly, there is nothing on record, not even an iota of evidence from the side of the SIT, to establish any positive involvement on the part of the petitioner in the alleged irregularities. The case of the SIT regarding criminal conspiracy fails on account of the admitted fact that the petitioner did not sign the crucial mahazars dated July 20, 2019, and May 18, 2019,” the court observed.

The court further said that had there been a conspiracy as alleged, the Tantri would have been a signatory to both the crucial mahazars.

“Further, the mere signing of the first mahazar dated July 19, 2019, by itself, in the absence of any other incriminating circumstances, is not a ground to implicate the petitioner at this stage, especially since the mahazar was prepared pursuant to a formal decision of the Board,” it said.

The court observed that the artefacts in question were not directly related to ritual performance and were located outside the sacred inner precincts of the sanctum sanctorum.

“Besides, under the Devaswom Manual, the petitioner is bound to render an opinion only when sought by the Board, and his duties as Tantri are confined to poojas, ceremonies, and religious practices alone,” the court said.

It also noted that the Tantri had no role in the repair and maintenance of artefacts, the responsibility for which rests with the hierarchy of officials of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

Taking into account the petitioner’s limited role as Tantri of the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala, along with medical grounds and his religious obligations as the high priest of a major Hindu shrine in Kerala, the court granted him bail.

The court directed Rajeevaru to execute a bail bond with two solvent sureties of Rs 2 lakh each in both cases.

He was directed to surrender his passport, not leave the state, not enter Pathanamthitta district, and to appear before the investigating officer on Tuesdays and Saturdays between 10 am and 1 pm.

Meanwhile, former TDB member K P Sankara Das has also approached the court seeking bail in the two cases, which will be considered on February 23. PTI TBA SSK