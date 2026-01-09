Sabarimala gold loss: SIT says chief priest failed to act despite knowledge

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 9 (PTI) The SIT probing the Sabarimala gold loss case in its arrest report given to the relative of Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru said, that the chief priest of Lord Ayyappa temple failed to act despite knowing that gold-clad copper plates of the sanctum sanctorum doorframe were handed over to prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty violating ritualistic norms.

The report was handed over to Rajeevaru’s relative after his arrest as the 13th accused in the case related to the loss of gold from the Sreekovil doorframe on Friday.

The report said Rajeevaru, who had earlier assisted his family members serving as Tantris at the Sabarimala temple, was aware of the gold cladding work carried out by a Bengaluru-based UB group in 1998–99.

While serving as Tantri during 2018–19, Rajeevaru knew that the gold-clad plates were handed over to Potty under proceedings issued by the Travancore Devaswom Board on March 20, 2019, and that they were removed without seeking the deity's permission or following prescribed ritual practices, the report said. Despite being aware of these violations, he failed to point them out to the board.

“As the authority empowered to take final decisions on ritual matters, he gave silent approval by not taking any action against the handing over of the gold plates to Potty on the direction of the board,” the report said.

The SIT further said that Rajeevaru, who performed rituals at the temple on May 19, 2019, was aware that the gold plates had been removed a day earlier.

He was also present at the temple on June 18, 2019, when Potty brought back the replated artefacts, but did not take any action despite the alleged violation of rituals, the report said.

According to the report, the Travancore Devaswom Manual, Volume II, Chapter IX, and the Travancore Sub Group Manual, Chapter X, stipulate that repair work of valuable temple artefacts should be carried out within the temple premises and that such items should not be taken outside.

The SIT noted that Rajeevaru was aware that similar gold cladding work carried out in 1998 was done within the temple premises.

The report alleged that by facilitating the removal of the gold plates from the temple in violation of ritual practices, Rajeevaru became part of the conspiracy that resulted in losses to the Travancore Devaswom Board.

Rajeevaru was remanded to judicial custody and shifted to the Special Jail in Thiruvananthapuram. His bail application is scheduled to be considered on January 13. PTI TBA TBA ADB