Sabarimala gold loss: Tantri arrested for his 'silent nod' for replating of temple artefacts outside

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 9 (PTI) The SIT probing the Sabarimala gold loss case arrested chief priest Kandararu Rajeevaru on Friday, for his alleged close links with prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty and for giving "silent permission" to the replating of the Dwarapalaka and Sreekovil gold plates of the Lord Ayyappa temple, outside the premises, official sources said. The arrest of Tantri Rajeevaru, who held a position of supreme religious and ritualistic authority at the Lord Ayyappa shrine, was a shock to devotees.

He was questioned at an undisclosed location in the morning and later shifted to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) office in the afternoon, where his arrest was formally recorded, sources said.

According to officials, he was arrested based on statements given by Potty, and former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar.

The SIT found that Rajeevaru had close associations with Potty and he was aware that replating of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) plates and the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) doorframe plates was carried out outside the premises of the hill shrine in 2019, violating ritualistic norms.

The SIT maintains that Rajeevaru did not report the violation of rituals because of his close proximity to Potty, who was handed plates for replating outside the temple premises. The SIT is investigating two cases related to gold lost from Dwarapalaka idols and Sreekovil door frames. Rajeevaru’s arrest was recorded in the second case, sources said.

The SIT, in the arrest report, said the Tantri had given his “silent permission” to Unnikrishnan Potty to take gold-clad plates out of the temple, even though he was aware that the TDB had not obtained any written permission from him for the purpose.

The report said that on May 5, 2019, when the gold-clad plates of the Sreekovil were removed and taken out for replating, Rajeevaru violated ritual practices by failing to obtain the deity’s "permission" and facilitated the process by giving silent approval. SIT officials said Rajeevaru had been questioned earlier as part of the investigation.

He is the 11th person to be arrested in the case after the Kerala High Court constituted the SIT to probe the gold loss incident. He was later produced before Kollam Vigilance Court and remanded to judicial custody.

Rajeevaru is from a priestly family, 'Thazhamon Madom' in Chengannur, that guided the rituals of Lord Ayyappa's abode for generations, a lineage revered for its antiquity. The Thazhamon family's roots run deep and are associated with the legend of Lord Parasurama.

The current Tantri is Kandararu Mahesh Mohanararu, a relative of Rajeevaru, who is heading the rituals at the Sabarimala temple.

Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan said the investigation was being conducted under the supervision of the Kerala High Court.

“The probe is progressing in the right direction and the court has expressed its satisfaction,” he said, adding that he would comment further after the investigation is completed.

State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar said the investigation was being monitored by the Kerala High Court and that the probe would proceed based on whatever evidence emerged.

"Whatever evidence comes to light, the investigation will go ahead," he said.

There were no restrictions on the SIT, he said and added, "The team is functioning under the supervision of the Kerala High Court".

The current TDB president, K Jayakumar Nair, said Rajeevaru is not the current Chief Priest of Sabarimala during the current pilgrimage season.

Asked about the arrest of Rajeevaru, Chandrasekhar said he was not the right person to comment and did not want to create controversy.

"Anything lost from Sabarimala hurts the sentiments of devotees. That is why the number of devotees has increased this time," he said.

TP Ramakrishnan, convenor of the LDF, said the front and the government shared a common stand that the gold lost from Sabarimala should be recovered and all those responsible should be brought before the law. He said the Kerala High Court had expressed satisfaction with the SIT investigation.

"Our hands are clean. What we have stated in this matter reflects our stand," he said.

Responding to questions on the arrest of the Tantri, Ramakrishnan said there must have been reasons behind the arrest.

"We will not protect anyone. Let the facts come out, after which we will respond," he said.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said that three CPI(M) leaders were already in jail in connection with the case.

"How can the government claim its hands are clean when three CPI(M) leaders are in jail? The law should take its course," he said.

KPCC president Sunny Joseph pointed fingers at CPI(M) leader and former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran.

He questioned about the outcome of the SIT’s questioning of Surendran.

"Surendran said SIT heard him in length. Was that merely an interview?" Joseph asked.

Joseph said there was still no trace of the lost gold and stressed that it must be recovered.

Senior BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan said the arrest of the Tantri was shocking and painful, especially as the Makaravilakku festival at Sabarimala was only a few days away.

"He has to prove his innocence and there are opportunities for him to do so," Rajasekharan said.

He said the SIT should clarify the doubts raised about its probe.

"The SIT should come forward to facilitate investigation by central agencies into the incident," he said.