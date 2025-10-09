Sabarimala gold row: BJP protest marches held in all Kerala districts

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 9 (PTI) The BJP organised protest marches to district collectorates in all 14 districts of Kerala on Thursday over the controversy surrounding the alleged reduction in weight of gold-clad plates of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols at Sabarimala.

In several districts, the protests turned violent, prompting police to use water cannons to disperse agitators.

In Kasaragod, BJP Mahila Morcha activists scaled police barricades and attempted to enter the district collectorate compound before being arrested and removed.

In Palakkad, the protest led by B Gopalakrishnan turned violent after agitators alleged that they were attacked by the police. The protestors were later arrested and removed from the spot.

In Kozhikode and Kochi, demonstrators were blocked by the police and dispersed.

Protests in Kollam, Alappuzha, and Thrissur also witnessed violence, with several protestors taken into custody.

On Wednesday, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar led a march to the chief minister’s official residence, Cliff House, in Thiruvananthapuram.

The BJP has alleged 'gold theft' in the Sabarimala and accused the CPI(M) of involvement.

It has also demanded the resignation of the Devaswom Minister Vasavan and dissolution of the present Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) office bearers. PTI TBA SSK TBA SSK ADB