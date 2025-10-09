Sabarimala gold row: Vigilance records statement of officials of agency which electroplated plates

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 9 (PTI) The Travancore Devaswom Board's (TDB) Vigilance and Security Wing here on Thursday recorded the statements of officials from Chennai-based Smart Creation, who electroplated gold-clad plates of the Dwarapalakas (guardian deity) idols in Sabarimala, officials said.

The TDB Vigilance and Security Wing, acting on directions from the Kerala High Court, is conducting a preliminary probe into the reduction in weight of the Dwarapalakas after they were sent for electroplating.

According to TDB officials, two persons, including Smart Creation CEO Pankaj Bhandari, gave their statements as part of the investigation at the TDB office here.

The plates were electroplated by Smart Creation in 2019 and 2025.

Earlier, the TDB Vigilance and Security Wing had interrogated Unnikrishnan Potty, who had sponsored the electroplating in 2019.

The Vigilance and Security Wing will submit a report to the Kerala High Court on Friday, after which a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the court will begin its probe.

Earlier, the Kerala High Court had formed the SIT to investigate the reduction in weight of the Dwarapalakas, raising concerns about a possible conspiracy and the need for a criminal investigation.

Meanwhile, BJP activists staged protests at various district headquarters across the state. Demonstrations in Kozhikode and Kasaragod turned violent, forcing police to use water cannons to disperse protestors.

Protests were also held in Kollam and Alappuzha, demanding the resignation of the Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan and the removal of the incumbent TDB panel. PTI TBA TBA SA