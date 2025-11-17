Sabarimala gold: SIT conducts scientific tests at hill shrine

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Nov 16 (PTI) The SIT probing the disappearance of gold from the Sabarimala temple on Monday removed several gold-clad plates from just outside the sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) for scientific examination, officials said.

The process, suggested by the Kerala High Court, began at 1.15 pm after the 'deva anujna' (divine permission) rituals and the temple’s closure following 'uchcha puja'.

"The procedure continued till 3 pm when the temple was reopened for rituals," an official said.

The team, led by Deputy SP S Sasidharan, the investigation officer, has been stationed at Sabarimala since Sunday for the examination.

In addition to police personnel, the Special Investigation Team included 20 members, comprising forensic experts and chemical analysts, officials said.

The entire procedure was videographed and photographed.

Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) sculptors assisted the team in removing the gold-clad plates from the side pillars, the pedestals of the 'dwarapalaka' (guardian deity) idols, and the door frames of the sreekovil.

The plates were then transferred to another room, where their weight was recorded and samples were collected for forensic analysis.

Sources said the plates will be reinstalled soon after the procedure.

Earlier, the SIT had sought court permission to conduct a scientific examination of the 'dwarapalaka' idol plates to determine the extent of gold loss following their electroplating in 2019.

The court subsequently directed the SIT to weigh the 'dwarapalaka' idol plates and the side-pillar plates of the sreekovil.

It also instructed investigators to collect samples of the gold cladding to assess purity and quality, measure the surface area of the plates, and gather copper samples from the plates and door frames.

The samples are to undergo scientific analyses, including electrical conductivity, spectroscopic, and microstructure examinations.

The SIT is probing two cases related to the loss of gold from the 'dwarapalaka' plates and the sreekovil door-frame plates.

Apart from the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potti, who sponsored the electroplating, former TDB president N Vasu and three officials who served at Sabarimala in 2019 have also been arrested in the case.