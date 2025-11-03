Sabarimala gold theft case: SIT arrests sponsor Unnikrishnan Potty in another case

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Nov 3 (PTI) The SIT probing the Sabarimala gold theft case on Monday arrested sponsor Unnikrishnan Potty in connection with another case related to the missing gold from the door frames of the sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum), police said.
Acting on a Kerala High Court directive, the Special Investigation Team had registered two separate cases on the theft of gold from the dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idol plates and the 'sreekovil' door frames.
Potty had earlier been arrested in the case concerning the theft of gold from the 'dwarapalaka' plates.
Following a production warrant, he was produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Ranni on Monday afternoon, a police official said.
The SIT completed the arrest procedure in court and filed a petition seeking his custody in the second case, the officer added.
After hearing both sides, the court granted the SIT custody of the accused for 10 days.
"I will fully cooperate with the investigation," Potty told reporters while being taken out of the court.
He was later shifted to the Crime Branch office in Thiruvananthapuram.
As part of the ongoing probe, the SIT had earlier arrested former Sabarimala administrative officer B Murari Babu and executive officer D Sudheesh Kumar.
Meanwhile, the SIT on Sunday recorded the statement of former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president N Vasu in Thiruvananthapuram.
Vasu was the TDB president in 2019 when the gold-clad 'dwarapalaka' plates were handed over to Potty for electroplating, after which the gold was found missing.
He had earlier served as the TDB commissioner before being promoted as president.
According to sources, Potty had also sent a letter to Vasu claiming he had some extra gold left after the electroplating process and suggesting that it be used to help marry off a poor woman.
Police sources said the SIT will question other TDB members from 2019 as part of the investigation this week. PTI TBA SSK TBA SSK KH