Sabarimala gold theft: SIT conducts searches in Ballari, Bengaluru, Chennai

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Oct 25 (PTI) The SIT investigating the loss of gold from the Sabarimala temple conducted searches at the apartment of prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty in Bengaluru, at a jewellery shop in Ballari, and at an office of a gold-plating firm in Chennai, officials said on Saturday.

Potty was taken to Bengaluru as part of the investigation on Friday.

Sources said the SIT searched the jewellery shop owned by Govardhan, who reportedly funded the gold-plating work of the temple’s sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frame, which was officially sponsored by Potty.

Officials said the SIT seized several gold bars from the shop. However, it is yet to be confirmed whether the seized gold was extracted from the gold-clad copper plates of the dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols that were sent for electroplating in 2019, they added.

The Special Investigation Team has already recorded Govardhan’s statement as part of the probe.

Govardhan, who hails from Ballari, denied any wrongdoing, asserting that he is a devotee of Lord Ayyappa and had personally spent Rs 35 lakh to craft a new gold-plated temple door as an offering.

“The SIT officers visited and questioned me. I have cooperated fully and will appear whenever they call me,” he told PTI.

The SIT also searched Potty’s apartment at Srirampura, Bengaluru, and visited an Ayyappa temple there, where he had earlier served as a priest.

Officials said Potty was later taken to the Smart Creation office in Chennai, where the electroplating work was carried out in 2019.

The search in Chennai was conducted by the investigation officer, Superintendent of Police S Sasidharan, and continued until night.

Earlier, the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Ranni granted the SIT custody of Potty until October 30.

Sources said the team aims to complete evidence collection before the custody period ends.

According to the investigation, Potty had received the gold-clad plates of the Dwarapalaka idols from the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) for electroplating in 2019.

He allegedly transported them to various temples and houses across South Indian states without authorisation.

Potty is the prime accused in two cases related to the disappearance of gold from the dwarapalaka plates and the sreekovil door frames.

Potty is the prime accused in two cases related to the disappearance of gold from the dwarapalaka plates and the sreekovil door frames.

He has been arrested in connection with the missing gold from the dwarapalaka plates, while the SIT recently arrested former Sabarimala administrative officer B Murari Babu in the same case.