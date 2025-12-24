Sabarimala issue did not hurt Left in local body polls, says Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 24 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the Sabarimala gold loss issue did not have a major impact on the LDF in the recent local body elections, despite sustained campaigning by the Congress and the BJP around the sensitive temple matter.

Speaking at a press conference here, Vijayan said the election results were not fully in line with the LDF's expectations and that corrective steps would be taken. However, he rejected the claim that the Sabarimala controversy had gone against the Left.

"The people assessed the issue in a mature way," the chief minister said, adding that the outcome showed voters were not swayed by what he described as large-scale propaganda.

Vijayan said both the Congress and the BJP tried to turn Sabarimala into a major election issue. Despite this, the government acted firmly on complaints related to fraud and irregularities, he said.

The state supported the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the High Court, and the probe was carried out effectively.

"When the SIT was formed, the Congress demanded that the case be handed over to the CBI. But the SIT did its job properly," Vijayan said.

Pointing to election results, the CM said the BJP lost power in the Pandalam municipality, which should have been directly affected if the Sabarimala issue had worked against the LDF.

"If Sabarimala was against us, there should have been a clear setback there," he said.

He said the LDF also recorded gains in Kodungallur municipality, showing that the controversy did not significantly influence voter behaviour.

Vijayan said the defeat in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation happened under special political circumstances. He alleged that the UDF and the BJP worked together at the local level to defeat the LDF.

"Even then, the LDF effectively countered the BJP," he claimed.

He also addressed criticism over an incident involving SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, often criticised by the Muslim League for making communal remarks, saying it was wrong to portray him getting into a car during a programme at Pampa during global Ayyappa conclave a serious offence.

"That was not a crime," Vijayan said, while making it clear that the government does not endorse any remarks made against minority communities.

Vijayan said community leaders are free to express their views and that Natesan himself has already offered explanations for his statements.

The CM said the LDF would closely review the election results and make corrections where needed, but stressed that the Sabarimala issue did not weaken the Left's political standing in the state. PTI TGB TGB KH