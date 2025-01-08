Sabarimala Master Plan: Govt approves layout plan for 'sannidhanam' development

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 8 (PTI) The Kerala government on Wednesday approved the layout plan for 'sannidhanam', as well as the Pampa and Truck routes, as part of the Sabarimala Master Plan.

The decision was taken at the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Sabarimala Master Plan outlines a comprehensive 50-year vision aimed at transforming the sacred hills into a sustainable and pilgrim-friendly destination.

Designed to ensure long-term development, the plan focuses on balancing environmental preservation with improved facilities to enhance the spiritual experience for millions of devotees.

According to a CMO release, the plan outlines a total expenditure of Rs 778.17 crore for the development of 'sannidhanam', with Rs 600.47 crore allocated for the first phase, Rs 100.02 crore for the second phase (2028–33), and Rs 77.68 crore for the third phase (2034–39).

"The layout plan has been carefully designed to respect the spiritual and cultural significance of 'sannidhanam'. The area has been divided into eight zones. To preserve the view of the 'makaravilakku' and manage crowds, two open plazas have also been included in the plan," it said.

The truck route layout aims to provide a safe and comfortable journey for pilgrims travelling through the forest path. It includes facilities such as rest areas and an emergency vehicle route.

A buffer zone has also been planned on both sides of the truck route to support environmental restoration.

For the development of the Pampa area, Rs 207.48 crore has been set aside, with Rs 184.75 crore for the first phase and Rs 22.73 crore for the second phase (2028–33).

The total expenditure for the truck route development is Rs 47.97 crore, with Rs 32.88 crore for the first phase and Rs 15.50 crore for the second phase.

In total, Rs 255.45 crore has been estimated for the development of both Pampa and the truck route.

The Cabinet took other decisions, including the formation of a Local Self-Government Reform Commission.

B Ashok IAS will be appointed as the head of the commission.

"The commission is tasked with reviewing existing laws, rules, and guidelines in the Local Self-Government Department, to reform them based on the ease of doing business. The commission will also work towards adopting a balanced approach, promoting development activities, and ensuring environmental protection by conducting a comprehensive review," the release said.

The Cabinet also decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the parents of four girl students who tragically lost their lives when a goods lorry overturned on top of them while returning home after an exam at Panyampad on the Palakkad-Kozhikode National Highway.

Additionally, the dependents of those who lost their lives in an accident where a lorry ran over people sleeping on the Thrissur-Nattika National Highway will also receive Rs 2 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, the release added. PTI TGB SSK TGB SSK SA