Sabarimala pilgrimage: Kerala Police to ensuresmooth darshan for devotees

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Nov 16 (PTI) The Kerala Police on Saturday said that the rush of devotees at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple, following the opening of the hill shrine for this year’s Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage, is well under control.

Chief Police Coordinator ADGP S Sreejith stated that the situation is under control and the force is equipped to handle even a heavy rush of devotees.

"The police are fully prepared to manage the situation, even if the number of devotees reaches one lakh," he said.

The 41-day-long pilgrimage season commenced on Saturday, the first day of the auspicious Malayalam month of Vrichikam.

The sanctum sanctorum was opened at 4 pm on Friday under the aegis of current temple 'tantri' (head priest) Kandararu Rajeevaru and his son, Kandararu Brahmadathan, who will be replacing him, while 'melsanthi' (chief priest) P N Mahesh Namboothiri led the rituals, temple sources said.

Even before the shrine was opened a few hours before Saturday for the beginning of the annual festivities, Sabarimala and its premises already witnessed a heavy rush of devotees, the sources said.

ADGP Sreejith stated that 30,000 devotees had already completed darshan by this morning.

He added that the flow of devotees has been smooth with 15,000 receiving darshan early in the morning alone.

Extensive arrangements have been put in place by the various government departments and the police to ensure smooth and safe darshan for devotees during the pilgrimage season.

The government has said that 70,000 devotees will be permitted to have darshan each day through the virtual queue booking system. In addition to that, 10,000 devotees will be allowed to book slots for darshan at counters set up on the way to the shrine, the sources said. PTI ARM ARM KH