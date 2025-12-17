Sabarimala pilgrimage revenue hits Rs 210 crore: TDB chief

Sabarimala (Kerala), Dec 17 (PTI) The total revenue generated so far during the ongoing Sabarimala pilgrimage season has reached Rs 210 crore, Travancore Devaswom Board President K Jayakumar said on Wednesday.

Of this, Rs 106 crore has been earned through the sale of aravana (sweet offering), marking a substantial increase compared to previous years, he told reporters after a meeting with Devaswom officials.

The pilgrimage season has so far witnessed smooth darshan without major issues, which Jayakumar attributed to effective planning and coordination.

Detailing arrangements, he said Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan will hold a review meeting to assess preparations for the upcoming 'makaravilakku' festival.

Special attention will be given to ensuring the safety of devotees during the 'makara jyoti' darshan, as many pilgrims gather at specific locations to witness the sacred light.

Precautionary measures have been strengthened, and devotees have been advised to avoid risky spots, he added.

Steps are also being taken to address practical difficulties in serving traditional Kerala meals as part of 'annadanam' (free meals).

Efforts are underway to introduce Kerala-style meals at Sabarimala from December 21, Jayakumar said.

On spot booking, he noted that there is no rigid stance, highlighting that the court has granted flexibility in the matter.

Decisions will be based on the inflow of devotees, while the existing daily spot booking limit of 5,000 will continue for now.

Preparations for next year’s pilgrimage are already underway.

A detailed meeting on the Sabarimala master plan will be held at the Devaswom headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Projects that can be completed within a year will be prioritised, while those planned for 2026-27 will also be reviewed.

Jayakumar said funds for the projects will be mobilised through central government assistance, sponsorships, and other sources.

He noted that constructing another aravana plant under the master plan could enable the production of four to five lakh units per day.

The Devaswom board also plans to increase the use of modern technology in managing crowds during the annual pilgrimage.

A technical master plan will be prepared in line with court directives, exploring the use of artificial intelligence and GPS systems to ensure a smoother and safer pilgrimage experience, he added. PTI LGK SSK