Sabarimala pilgrims brave heavy rains, with Pathanamthitta, Idukki districts on orange alert

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 21 (PTI) Sabarimala devotees were among those inconvenienced when heavy rains lashed several parts of Kerala on Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert in two districts of the state.

The IMD issued the orange alert for the day in the districts of Idukki and Pathanamthitta -- where the famous Lord Ayyappa temple is located.

Visuals on TV channels showed heavy rainfall at Sabarimala, which inconvenienced the thousands of devotees trudging up to the hill-top shrine as part of a pilgrimage during the two-month long annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku period.

The IMD also issued a yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Ernakulam districts.

It also predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts of the state.

Visuals also showed many roads and hilly areas of Thiruvananthapuram district being inundated with water.

An orange alert means very heavy rains from 12 cm to 20 cm of rain and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm. PTI HMP HMP ANE