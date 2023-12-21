Sabarimala pilgrims' vehicle from TN overturns into tea plantation; 8 suffer injuries

Idukki (Kerala), Dec 21 (PTI) As many as eight Sabarimala pilgrims from Tamil Nadu suffered injuries after a vehicle in which they were travelling in met with an accident in this district in wee hours of Thursday, police said.

The condition of one among them was stated to be serious, they said.

Devotees from Tamil Nadu were on their way to offer prayers at the Lord Ayyappa temple, located in the neighbouring Pathanamthitta district, they said.

There were 26 pilgrims in the vehicle during the time of the accident which happened at Shankaragiri near Kumily.

A police officer said they were travelling with the support of Google map and thick fog was suspected to be the reason for the accident.

"The vehicle suddenly lost control when it was turning a bend and overturned into an adjacent tea plantation," he told PTI.

The others were recovering at a private hospital in nearby Kattappana, the official said. PTI LGK KH