Sabarimala Protection Summit turns political as BJP targets Kerala CM, Left govt

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Sep 22 (PTI) The Sabarimala Samrakshana Sangamam (Sabarimala Protection Summit), organised by Sangh Parivar groups in response to the Travancore Devaswom Board’s (TDB) Global Ayyappa Sangamam, saw BJP leaders launch a scathing attack on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Left government at Pandalam on Monday.

The event took place in a jam-packed venue, with political leaders, representatives of Hindu bodies, and spiritual leaders in attendance.

The event began in the morning with sessions focused on development and issues related to Sabarimala. The inaugural event held in the evening was attended by BJP's Tamil Nadu leader K Annamalai and the party's Karnataka MP Tejasvi Surya.

Both Annamalai and Surya slammed the Kerala government for organising the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, calling it "hypocritical" and accusing Chief Minister Vijayan of "attempting to hoodwink" devotees.

Speaking after inaugurating the summit, Annamalai accused Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin of using religious conventions to woo devotees for "electoral gains".

He said that just as the Global Ayyappa Sangamam was held at Pampa under the Kerala government’s initiative, Stalin is now organising a Global Murugan Sangamam at Palani.

Annamalai criticised Vijayan for quoting the Bhagavad Gita during the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, remarking that the Chief Minister should instead read Chapter 16, which warns that lust, anger, and greed lead a person to hell.

Vijayan has all these qualities, he said.

Annamalai said that as Lord Ayyappa is Naishtika Brahmachari (perpetual celibate), Vijayan and Stalin are Naishtika Dramacharis (perpetual pretenders).

Turning to Tamil Nadu, Annamalai alleged mismanagement of temple resources under the DMK government.

According to him, the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (TNHRC) originally had 5.25 lakh acres of temple land, which has now been reduced to four lakh acres. While the DMK had promised Rs 10,000 crore worth of temple development works after coming to power, less than Rs 100 crore has actually been spent.

Both leaders are scamming the people of Kerala and Tamil Nadu in the name of temples and devotees, Annamalai said.

Surya said the event being held on the occasion of Navratri was a historic moment to begin establishing "Dharma in Kerala." He said that he was surprised to learn that an atheist, anti-Hindu, communist government is organising a global Ayyappa conference.

"There is nothing more ironic than this. It is like the devil quoting scripture or a mutton shop holding a welfare programme for goats and chickens,” he said.

Surya alleged that Communists, by doctrine and belief, reject God and work to destroy people's faith.

He cited Marx and Joseph Stalin's view of religion as "the opium of the masses" and said the CPI(M)-led government was enacting a "drama" by hosting the convention.

He said the TDB event itself exposed the government’s intentions, with empty chairs contrasting with the thousands of devotees who came despite knowing who was behind it.

"Why didn't Pinarayi invite another anti-Hindu leader, Siddaramaiah? That would have completed the list of leaders conspiring against Hindu traditions," he said, calling Vijayan, Stalin and Siddaramaiah a "trimurti against Hindus in South India." The MP compared the current scenario to controversies around the Dharmasthala temple in Karnataka, accusing Communist-backed activists, lawyers, and journalists of "conspiring to destabilise Hindu institutions".

"When exposed, these political leaders act as saviours of temples. The same drama is being played in Kerala and Tamil Nadu," he said.

Surya said that he and Annamalai, attending the meet as representatives of devotees from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, alleged the Kerala government had "failed" in ensuring even basic facilities at Sabarimala.

"Toilets remain unclean, Pampa is not maintained, and there are no dharamshalas. The government talks of a 50-year master plan with Rs 1,000 crore. But with annual donations of Rs 400 crore, why should devotees wait for half a century?" he asked.

Surya demanded that the Kerala government withdraw its affidavit in the Supreme Court supporting women’s entry into Sabarimala and revoke all cases filed against devotees during the 2018–19 protests. "Until that is done, they have no moral right to speak about Ayyappa," the Bengaluru South MP said.

BJP Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar claimed that the TDB-organised summit was rejected by devotees. "This event is by devotees. BJP will always be with devotees. In 2018, we were with devotees," he said.

He received a memorandum from the organisers to be handed over to the central government for the development of Sabarimala. He assured that he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and make a request for the development of Sabarimala.

Former Mizoram Governor and veteran BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan said that the administration of Sabarimala temple should be vested with devotees rather than being solely under the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

Valsan Thillankeri of Hindu Aikya Vedi, working president; former Sri Lanka minister Rishi Senthil Raj; BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar; and BJP leader P K Krishnadas were also present at the conference, among the dignitaries who attended. PTI TBA TBA ROH