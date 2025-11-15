Sabarimala season: Health dept issues advisory, including on river bathing amid brain fever threat

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Nov 15 (PTI) The health department in Kerala on Saturday issued an advisory to Sabarimala devotees — with special emphasis on preventing water from entering nose — in the wake of amoebic meningoencephalitis(brain fever) cases reported in the state, as the annual pilgrimage season begins on November 17.

The department urged pilgrims under medical treatment to carry their records and medicines, and said regular medications should not be discontinued while preparing for the pilgrimage.

"Devotees bathing in rivers should ensure that no water enters their noses," the advisory said.

Even though the advisory did not specify the reason for caution about bathing in rivers, a similar directive was issued when Kerala recently witnessed frequent cases of brain fever.

Mild exercise, such as walking, has been recommended in the days leading up to the pilgrimage to avoid exertion-related health issues.

Pilgrims have been advised to climb slowly, take breaks, and seek medical assistance if they experience fatigue, chest pain, breathlessness or weakness. For emergencies, they may contact 04735 203232.

The advisory also instructs devotees to drink only boiled water, wash their hands before eating, consume washed fruits, and avoid stale or exposed food.

Open defecation has been prohibited, and toilets must be used with proper handwashing afterward. Waste should be disposed of only in designated bins.

In case of snakebite, pilgrims have been asked to seek immediate medical care, as anti-venom is available in hospitals, the advisory said.

Health Minister Veena George said in a statement that doctors from medical colleges and trained volunteer health workers have been deployed along the pilgrimage routes.

A 24-hour control centre will function at Pampa.

"Pilgrims experiencing any discomfort while climbing are advised to seek immediate treatment at the nearest health centre. Awareness materials have been prepared in multiple languages, including Malayalam, English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada," she said.

According to her, comprehensive medical facilities have been arranged in coordination with the Travancore Devaswom Board.

Emergency medical centres have been set up along the route from Pampa to Sannidhanam, and Konni Medical College will serve as the base hospital.

Emergency cardiology services and a cath lab have been made operational at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital.

Ambulances equipped for cardiac emergencies will also be available, along with a special ambulance service between Sannidhanam and Pampa, the minister said.

All hospitals will be equipped with defibrillators, ventilators, and cardiac monitors.

Fully equipped laboratory facilities will be functional at Nilakkal and Pampa, and operation theatres will operate at both Pampa and Sannidhanam (temple complex), she said.

Health officials said a temporary dispensary has been set up at the Pandalam Valiya Koickal Temple. At least one medical store each in Adoor, Vadasserikkara and Pathanamthitta will remain open round the clock.

The Food Safety Department has formed special squads to carry out inspections, and health cards have been made mandatory for staff in food establishments, they added.