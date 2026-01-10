Sabarimala Tantri arrest: CPI (M), Congress react cautiously; BJP cries foul

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 10 (PTI) The ruling CPI (M) and opposition Congress on Saturday treaded cautiously over the arrest of Sabarimala tantri (chief priest) Kandararu Rajeevaru in the gold loss case and emphasised that everyone is equal before the law.

However, the BJP questioned the timing of the Tantri's arrest and suggested that the move was a deliberate diversionary tactic by the Left government to shift public focus away from its setback suffered in the recent civic polls.

The saffron party also alleged that both parties were trying to shield their leaders involved in it.

While senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala called for the law to take its course, CPI (M) leader and law minister P Rajeeve said the government would not remark on the matter, while the Kerala High Court-monitored investigation is going on.

The reactions of the prominent political leaders came a day after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case arrested Kandararu Rajeevaru.

The tantri was arrested for his alleged close links with prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty and for giving "silent permission" to the replating of the Dwarapalaka and Sreekovil gold plates of the Lord Ayyappa temple, outside the premises, official sources said.

"Tantri was arrested in the case...It's a fact. It's a legal matter. Everyone is equal before the law and no one is above it... Let the law take its course. Let the investigation progress in accordance with that. We hope the SIT will bring out all the accused before law," Chennithala told reporters here.

Without naming anyone, he alleged that ministers and former ministers were involved in the gold loss case and wanted the SIT to nab them also.

Accusing the ruling CPI (M) of "shielding" the party leaders who have been facing allegations in the case, he said Lord Ayyappa will not spare anyone who stole the gold.

Meanwhile, Minister Rajeeve said the SIT is said to be now probing all matters related to the gold loss since the beginning and the High Court is supervising the investigation.

"At this juncture, the government is not making any specific remark about the developments," he said without directly mentioning anything about Tantri's arrest.

State Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan asked the reporters if it was appropriate for him to comment on the investigation, which is progressing under the supervision of the High Court.

"Let the legal matters progress. Tantri Rajeevaru and I hail from the same place. He is close to everyone," Cheriyan said without elaborating.

Asked about Tantri's arrest by the SIT, senior CPI (M) leader E P Jayarajan said the investigation is progressing in the right direction and everyone is equal before the law.

At a press conference later in the day, senior leaders of the NDA, including BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, K Surendran, Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) head Thushar Vellappally clarified the front's stance on the matter.

Chandrasekhar alleged that a "CPM-Congress Kurava Sangamam" (robbers' gang) was behind the Sabarimala gold loss case.

He said though the BJP was not trying to protect anyone in the case, there is suspicion that the arrest of Rajeevaru was being used as a diversion from the case.

“Tantri was arrested, but mantri (minister) was questioned and released. Why? It's a legitimate question," Chandrasekhar said, apparently referring to the recent interrogation of former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran in the case.

Only a CBI probe would bring out the real truth and help nab all the culprits in the case, he added Senior BJP leader K Surendran also questioned the remand report of the SIT.

He sought to know the basis of conspiracy charges against Rajeevaru, arguing there was no evidence that he made any financial gains in the Sabarimala gold loss case.

He also questioned how the investigators could arrest the tantri, alleging violation of rituals when no action was taken against many others who had direct involvement in the temple's administrative affairs, including Kadakampally Surendran, former TDB president P S Prasanth and former board member K P Sankardas.

The BJP-NDA leaders also announced that on January 14, Makaravilakku Day, "Ayyappa Jyothi" (lamp) will be lit in homes as a beginning of protests in connection with the gold loss incident in Sabarimala.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Sabdeep Vachaspathi visited Rajeevaru's residence in Chengannur and held talks with the family.

According to officials, Kandararu Rajeevaru was arrested based on statements given by Potty, and former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar.

The SIT found that Rajeevaru had close associations with Potty and he was aware that replating of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) plates and the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) doorframe plates was carried out outside the premises of the hill shrine in 2019, violating ritualistic norms.

He is the 11th person to be arrested in the case after the Kerala High Court constituted the SIT to probe the gold loss incident.

Rajeevaru is from a priestly family, 'Thazhamon Madom' in Chengannur, that guided the rituals of Lord Ayyappa's abode for generations, a lineage revered for its antiquity. The Thazhamon family's roots run deep and are associated with the legend of Lord Parasurama.

Meanwhile, the chief priest was shifted to a state-run hospital here in the morning as he complained of uneasiness in the prison.

"I have nothing to say now," he said when reporters sought his reaction. PTI LGK ROH