Sabarimala tantri arrest: CPI(M), Congress react cautiously; BJP cries foul

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 10 (PTI) The ruling CPI(M) and opposition Congress on Saturday chose not to make any personal criticism against Sabarimala tantri (chief priest) Kandararu Rajeevarau, who was arrested in the gold loss case, and maintained that everyone is equal before the law.

However, the BJP questioned the timing of the tantri's arrest and said that the move was a deliberate diversionary tactic by the Left government to shift public focus away from the setback it suffered in the recent civic polls.

The saffron party also alleged that both the ruling and the opposition parties were trying to shield their leaders involved in it.

Right wing outfits also echoed similar views of the BJP and raised suspicion about whether the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had any "vested interests" to arrest the chief priest "hastily" while there is no action against others who have been facing allegations in the case.

The reactions of the major political parties came a day after the SIT probing the case arrested Rajeevaru.

The tantri was arrested for his alleged close links with prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty and for giving "silent permission" to the replating of the Dwarapalaka and Sreekovil gold plates of the Lord Ayyappa temple outside the premises, official sources said.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala called for the law to take its course.

"Tantri was arrested in the case...It's a fact. It's a legal matter. Everyone is equal before the law and no one is above it... Let the law take its course. Let the investigation progress in accordance with that. We hope the SIT will bring out all the accused before law," Chennithala told reporters here.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal also said the investigation must reach everyone involved in the case and the law is applicable to all.

He said as the case is under the judicial scrutiny, he did not wish to respond to the argument that the tantri was being framed. However, he stressed that the probe should not end up making someone a scapegoat while shielding the real culprits.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader and Law Minister P Rajeev said the government would not comment on the matter as the Kerala High Court-monitored investigation is going on.

He said the SIT is now probing all matters related to the gold loss since the beginning and the High Court is supervising the investigation.

"At this juncture, the government is not making any specific remark about the developments," he said, without directly mentioning anything about the tantri's arrest.

State Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan asked the reporters if it was appropriate for him to comment on the investigation, which is progressing under the supervision of the High Court.

"Let the legal matters progress. Tantri Rajeevaru and I hail from the same place. He is close to everyone," Cheriyan said without elaborating.

At a press conference later in the day, senior leaders of the NDA, including BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, K Surendran, Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) head Thushar Vellappally clarified the front's stance on the matter.

Chandrasekhar alleged that a "CPI(M)-Congress Kuruva Sangam" (robbers' gang) was behind the Sabarimala gold loss case.

He said though the BJP was not trying to protect anyone in the case, there is suspicion that the arrest of Rajeevaru was being used as a diversion from the case.

"Tantri was arrested, but mantri (minister) was questioned and released. Why? It's a legitimate question," Chandrasekhar said, apparently referring to the recent interrogation of former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran in the case.

Only a CBI probe would bring out the real truth and help nab all the culprits in the case, he added.

BJP leader K Surendran also questioned the remand report of the SIT.

He sought to know the basis of conspiracy charges against Rajeevaru, arguing there was no evidence that he made any financial gains in the Sabarimala gold loss case.

He also questioned how the investigators could arrest the tantri, alleging violation of rituals when no action was taken against others who had direct involvement in the temple's administrative affairs, including Kadakampally Surendran, former TDB president P S Prasanth and former board member K P Sankardas.

Hindu Aikya Vedi, a prominent right-wing outfit, said tantri Rajeevaru was a person who was revered as God by many and his arrest was quite painful.

There is no doubt that he should be punished if allegations against him are proved correct, its leader R V Babu told a TV channel. "But there are several people who believe that his arrest was to divert attention from many issues. We would like to say that the SIT has its own vested and political interests," he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP's remarks invited a sharp reaction from state General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who accused them of attempting to protect its own people involved in the crime rather than bringing the culprits to justice.

According to officials, Rajeevaru was arrested based on statements given by Potty and former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar.

He is the 11th person to be arrested in the case after the Kerala High Court constituted the SIT to probe the gold loss incident. PTI LGK KH