Sabarimala temple closed after Mandala–Makaravilakku festival

Sabarimala (PTI): The Sabarimala temple was closed on Tuesday morning, bringing the over two-month-long Mandala–Makaravilakku pilgrimage season to a peaceful end.

The temple doors were closed at 6.45 am after the darshan of the Pandalam Royal Representative, Punartham Nal Narayana Varma.

According to Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials, the temple was opened at 5 am for the final rituals.

Ganapathi Homam was performed at the eastern mandapam, following the traditional customs.

After this, the Thiruvabharanam return procession began its journey back to the Pandalam Srambikkal Palace.

“A 30-member team led by Periyaswami Maruthuvana Sivankutty is carrying the sacred ornaments along the same route they came. They are expected to reach Pandalam on January 23,” TDB officials said.

Chief Priest (Melsanthi) E D Prasad Namboothiri performed Vibhuti abhishekam on the idol of Lord Ayyappa.

The idol was adorned with a Rudraksha mala and a yoga staff was placed in the hand.

After chanting the sacred Harivarasanam, the lamps were put out and the sanctum was closed.

The bunch of keys was then handed over to the Pandalam Royal Representative.

Later, after descending the holy eighteen steps and performing the customary rituals, the Royal Representative handed over the keys to Sabarimala Administrative Officer S Srinivasan in the presence of Devaswom Executive Officer O G Biju and the Melsanthi.

“The money pouch meant for the expenses of the monthly pooja was also handed over as per tradition,” TDB officials added.

With the Royal Representative leaving for the Pandalam Palace, the pilgrimage season officially came to an end.

TDB officials said the season passed off smoothly with the cooperation of devotees, police, and various government departments.