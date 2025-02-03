Sabarimala temple sees Rs 86 cr revenue increase during Mandalam-Makaravilakku season

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 2 (PTI) The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) announced on Monday that the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple saw a revenue increase of Rs 86 crore during the recently concluded Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, compared to the previous year.

TDB is the apex temple body that manages significant shrines in the state, including the Lord Ayyappa temple.

TDB president P S Prasanth told reporters here that the hill shrine witnessed a historic increase in its revenue- -an increase of Rs 86 crore this season.

He said over 55 lakh pilgrims visited Sabarimala and offered prayers there during the two-month-long annual pilgrimage season, which culminated with auspicious Makaravilakku festivities last month.

Nearly five and a half lakh more devotees visited this time compared to the previous year, he said.

The shrine received a total revenue of Rs 440 crore during the present season, and it was Rs 86 crore more compared to the previous year, he said.

Last year, the total revenue was Rs 354 crore, he said.

"Usually, there has been an increase of four or five crore in the total income (every year ). But, this time, there is an increase of Rs 86 crore in the total revenue, compared to the previous season," Prashant said.

The total expense in connection with the festivities was Rs 147 crore, the TDB president added.