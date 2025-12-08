Sabarimala tightens virtual queue system; elderly, children advised to avoid forest route

Sabarimala (Kerala), Dec 8 (PTI) With the annual pilgrimage season progressing at the Lord Ayyappa Temple here, authorities have decided to further strictly enforce the High Court's mandated virtual queue and spot booking regulations at the hill shrine.

The decision was announced on Monday by Sannidhanam Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Arun S Nair following the fourth high-level review meeting held at the conference hall here.

According to the ADM, devotees must ensure that they reach the temple only on the dates allotted through the virtual queue system, an official statement said here.

The move aims to regulate the increasing pilgrim flow and ensure a safe and organised darshan experience, he said.

In a key directive, the ADM advised elderly devotees, those with health issues or walking difficulties, and families with children to avoid the traditional forest trekking path to reach the hill temple. Instead, they have been urged to use the Nilakkal-Pampa route to reach Sannidhanam, he said.

The decision was taken due to the congestion on the forest path and the practical challenges in providing emergency medical assistance and ambulance access in the area.

Officials from the Forest Department, Fire and Rescue Services and the NDRF have been working extensively to assist pilgrims who collapse or face any difficulty while trekking, the statement further said.

Officials noted that the heavy pilgrim rush at Sabarimala is currently under control, and arrangements are in place to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage experience.

The meeting also reviewed crowd management strategies and evaluated the coordinated preparations being undertaken by various departments in this regard, the statement added. PTI LGK KH