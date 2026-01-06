Sabarimala to feature devotees’ original songs in temple playlist

Sabarimala (Kerala), Jan 6 (PTI) Devotees of Lord Ayyappa will now have an opportunity to present their own devotional songs at the hill shrine of Sabarimala, thanks to an initiative by the TDB.

The temple management board has decided to include newly composed devotional songs by ordinary devotees in the list of songs played through the public address system at the shrine.

At present, only devotional songs rendered by renowned singers such as K J Yesudas and Jayavijaya are played at Sabarimala, a Travancore Devaswom Board statement said.

Under the new initiative, original compositions by devotees will also be considered after scrutiny by the Devaswom board.

The lyricist, composer, and singer must jointly submit an affidavit and consent letter declaring that the song is original and free of copyright claims.

Songs should be submitted on a pen drive to the concerned TDB official at the sannidhanam (temple complex).

After detailed examination, the board will decide on the inclusion of selected songs in the official playlist.

At Sabarimala, the sanctum opens at dawn to Yesudas’s "Vande Vighneswaram" and closes at night with his rendition of "Harivarasanam." The temple reopens at 3 pm to "Sreekovil Nada Thurannu" sung by Jayavijaya.

Several devotional songs are also played between announcements for pilgrims, and the new devotional songs will be included in this segment, the statement added. PTI LGK SSK