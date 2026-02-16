Sabarimala women entry: Govt will take appropriate stand through discussions, says minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 16 (PTI) The Left government in Kerala on Monday said the Sabarimala women entry issue is a matter involving several constitutional complications, and so an appropriate stand would be taken through discussions.

Clarifying the government's stand, state Law Minister P Rajeev said it was not a matter to be reduced to a "yes or no" answer and even the Supreme Court made it clear that it would take the review petitions only after addressing seven constitutional questions.

"This is not a situation where a simple 'yes or no' can be stated. Several constitutional complications are involved in it. All aspects need to be considered," he said, adding that the state government has enough time to inform its stand.

He, however, said the government is here to protect the faith of believers and it would stand by them cutting across belief.

He said faith and social reform must go hand in hand and reiterated that this had been the government's position in its affidavit before the court.

Rajeev said the state government, in its earlier affidavit, had suggested constituting a commission of scholars having deep knowledge of Hindu beliefs and having record in social reformation to study the women's entry issue, but the apex court didn't consider it. However, the government stands by its suggestions, he added.

The minister maintained that the government had earlier acted in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict on the issue.

"It was not a government order but the supreme court verdict. The apex court verdict is naturally binding. The same supreme court had later decided to review it. Even then, the earlier verdict has not been stayed," Rajeev said.

The government didn't take any adamant stand after that, he said.

"We will present a good stand before the supreme court after examining the constitutional aspects. We have ample time," he said, adding that a stand would be taken after examining all aspects in detail.

The minister's remarks came soon after the Supreme Court said that a nine-judge bench will commence a final hearing on a batch of petitions relating to discrimination against women in religions and at religious places, including Kerala's Sabarimala Temple.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said the bench, which will be constituted by the CJI, will commence the crucial hearing on the petitions on April 7.

It said that the hearing is likely to conclude on April 22.

The bench asked the parties to file their written submissions on or before March 14. PTI LGK KH