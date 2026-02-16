Sabarimala women entry issue: Govt will take appropriate stand through discussions, says minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 16 (PTI) The ruling Left in Kerala on Monday said the Sabarimala women entry issue is a matter involving several constitutional complications, and so the government would take an appropriate stand through discussions.

Clarifying the government's stand, State Law Minister P Rajeev said the Supreme Court had already made it clear that it would take the review petitions only after addressing seven constitutional questions.

So, the state government has enough time to inform its stand, he said, adding that it is not the time to say a "yes or no" in the matter.

He, however, said the government is here to protect the faith of believers and it would stand by them cutting across belief.

"This is not an issue that can be solved in one minute. Several constitutional complications are involved in it," Rajeev said.

He said the state government, in its earlier affidavit, had suggested constituting a commission of scholars having deep knowledge of Hindu beliefs to study the women's entry issue, but the apex court didn't consider it.

The stand of the state government is clear with that suggestion, he added.

"We will present a good stand before the supreme court after examining the constitutional aspects. We have ample time," he said, adding that a stand would be taken after examining all aspects in detail.

The minister's remarks came soon after the Supreme Court said that a nine-judge bench will commence a final hearing on a batch of petitions relating to discrimination against women in religions and at religious places, including Kerala's Sabarimala Temple.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said the bench, which will be constituted by the CJI, will commence the crucial hearing on the petitions on April 7.

It said that the hearing is likely to conclude on April 22.

The bench asked the parties to file their written submissions on or before March 14. PTI LGK KH