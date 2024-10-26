‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ need for MVA, says Raut amid deadlock over seat sharing

Mumbai, Oct 26 (PTI) As the impasse over some seats continues in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said if anyone needs the slogan ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, it has to be the opposition bloc.

Talking to reporters, Raut also expressed displeasure over smaller parties like the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) unilaterally declaring candidates on seats that have overlapping claims.

Earlier, MVA constituents Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) had announced that they would contest 85 seats each in the November 20 polls. Later, Raut said there was a consensus among the MVA allies on 270 of the 288 seats.

SP’s Maharashtra president Abu Azmi on Friday said if the MVA does not reach any consensus with smaller parties, it will field candidates on 20-25 seats. The SP has already fielded five candidates and has sought seven seats.

It has nominated Irshad Jahagirdar for Dhule City where Sena (UBT) has fielded Anil Gote.

“Haryana Congress contested on all seats but could not form the government. So they have to take everyone along. If anyone needs the ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ slogan, then it has to be the MVA,” Raut said.

BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi often quote ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ (together with everyone, progress for everyone) to highlight their government’s commitment to the country’s development.

The Rajya Sabha member’s remarks come amid hectic parleys among MVA partners that have not been able to freeze its seat-sharing arrangement due to overlapping claims.

On Sangola and Alibaug seats, where the Sena (UBT) and the PWP have overlapping claims, Raut said these two seats were won by those parties. The PWP has fielded candidates in both these constituencies.

“Talks are on with Abu Azmi. He will get his two constituencies but he has declared his seats. PWP declared its seats. This is not right. People get upset if anyone from MVA does this. We will continue our talks,” Raut added.

He said NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar will discuss seat sharing with the PWP on Saturday.

As per the schedule for the Maharashtra assembly polls, October 29 is the last date for filing nominations.

On posters bearing the message “batenge to katenge”, implying disastrous impact of division, that have come up in Mumbai, Raut said such politics will not work in Maharashtra.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23. PTI PR NR