Sabrang Festival 2025 celebrates the essence of India's soul through art

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The Sabrang Festival 2025 wrapped up at the historic Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium here after three dynamic days filled with art, poetry, music, and cultural dialogue.

Under the guidance of producer-director Farz Khan and Shri Ashok Rajput, the Director of Help India Foundation, the festival celebrated poetry, ghazals, folk art, and classical music with artists from across India from October 31 to November 2.

The festival kicked off on October 31 with an opening act titled “Unscripted – Tigmanshu Dhulia,” followed by a heartfelt live performance, 'Only Nazm' by Kavita Seth.

On the second day, attendees enjoyed a variety of acts, including a Youth Mushaira, "Bazm-e-Khawateen", and a tribute to the poet Sahir Ludhianvi. Among the highlights was "Aabshar-e-Sukhan" and an enchanting sitar performance, "Rise of the Strings", by Mehrab Hussain.

The final day, showcased the rich tapestry of Indian performing arts with a folk dance of India presentation, a talk show entitled “Nostalgia as a Therapy,” and another segment of "Unscripted" featuring Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, which included a collaborative performance on the Mohan Veena and Satvik Veena.

The festival culminated with "A Ghazal Journey", performed by Yateesh Acharya, Gayatri Asokan, Saif Naeem Ali, and Farz Khan. The event was co-hosted by Help Artist, India Foundation and People Foundation.

"Sabrang is a rare blend of art forms—it’s not just a festival, it’s a revival of cultural elegance and soulfulness that India has always been proud of," Rajput said. PTI SMR BK BK