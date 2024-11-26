Sabroom land port in Tripura ready for operation: LPAI

Agartala, Nov 26 (PTI) Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) chairman Aditya Mishra on Tuesday said that the land port in Tripura's Sabroom is ready for operation.

He said it is hoped that the land port in Gomati district adjoining Bangladesh will be made operational by early next year.

"The land port at Sabroom adjacent to Bangladesh is ready for operation. We wanted to make it operational on August 14 but could not because of the political situation in the neighbouring country.

"The land port is important for both the countries. We hope it would be made operational by early next year," Mishra told reporters on the sidelines of a programme 'Building Bridge: Trade and Connectivity through Land Port Sabroom'.

"We held a meeting with all the stakeholders at Sabroom land port on Tuesday and briefed them about its impact. It will not only increase trade with Bangladesh but also boost tourism on both sides of the border," he said.

The land port has been built adjacent to Maitri Setu at an approximate cost of Rs 250 crore to facilitate bilateral trade between both the countries, he added.

BSF Eastern Command Additional Director General Ravi Gandhi, Chief Commissioner of Customs and Indirect Taxes, Sailendra Kumar Sinha, and Director of Industries and Commerce Department of Tripura government, Vishwasree B, also attended the programme. PTI PS ACD