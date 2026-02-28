SAC conducts para-dropping exercise at Agatti airport as part of 'Kalari Leap' joint ops

Kavaratti (Lakshadweep), Feb 28 (PTI) The Southern Air Command conducted a para-dropping exercise at the Agatti airport as part of the "Kalari Leap" operation on Saturday.

Kalari Leap is a joint maritime-air exercise, conducted in the Lakshadweep and Minicoy archipelago in coordination with the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Armed Forces Special Operations Division (AFSOD), a Defence statement said.

"This marks the first time in the history of Lakshadweep that such a large-scale air exercise has been conducted in the region.

"Drawing inspiration from the traditional Indian martial art Kalaripayattu, the exercise focused on multi-domain operations by integrating air, land and maritime assets to enhance coordination, operational efficiency, and combat readiness," it said.

During the exercise, IAF Sukhoi fighter aircraft carried out spectacular low-flying manoeuvres over the islands, captivating a large number of residents who had gathered to witness the event, the statement said.

"The impressive aerial display showcased the operational capabilities, precision, and professionalism of the armed forces, while also generating great enthusiasm and pride among the local population," it said.

The para-dropping operations were executed from an AN-32 transport aircraft with "exceptional precision" and demonstrated seamless coordination between aircrew and ground support teams, the statement said.

"Every drop was carried out flawlessly, highlighting the Indian Air Force's (IAF) high level of preparedness and operational excellence.

"The exercise significantly strengthened joint operational capabilities and demonstrated the IAF's strength, strategy, and readiness in safeguarding the maritime frontiers," the statement said.

It further said that the joint operations also aimed to enhance security preparedness and improve inter-agency coordination in the strategically important Lakshadweep region.