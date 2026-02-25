SAC holds joint maritime ops 'Kalari Leap' with special forces, coast guard

Kavaratti (Lakshadweep), Feb 25 (PTI) The SAC conducted a joint maritime exercise called 'Kalari Leap' in the Lakshadweep and Minicoy archipelago with the AFSOD and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

The exercise was designed to validate joint planning, rapid force projection and precision execution in a challenging maritime environment, a defence release said on Wednesday.

The joint operations encompassed airborne and air-landed insertions, special heliborne missions, amphibious assault, anti-ship strike and maritime search and rescue, it said.

The air operations formed a critical component of the exercise, with deployment of assets like AN-32, Mi-17V5 and Su-30MKI aircraft, it added.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) deployed its ships and Gemini boats along with its Dornier 228 aircraft which were used for search and rescue missions and shepherding the fighters for the maritime strike, the statement said.

The Armed Forces Special Operations Division (AFSOD) special forces were integrated for combat free fall insertions and amphibious assaults, it said.

"The exercises reinforced jointmanship, operation readiness and validated Southern Air Command SAC headquarters' ability to execute integrated air-maritime-special operations across the full spectrum of conflict in India’s island domains," the statement said. PTI HMP KH