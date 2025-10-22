Sachin Mittal appointed new Jaipur Commissioner amid major IPS reshuffle in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 22 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Sachin Mittal was on Wednesday appointed as the new Commissioner of Jaipur amid a major administrative reshuffle in Rajasthan.

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday issued transfer orders of 34 IPS officers, including key Director General (DG)-rank reshuffles.

According to an official order, Mittal, a 1996-batch IPS officer, has replaced Biju George Joseph who took the charge in August 2023.

Mittal was earlier ADG (Personnel) of police department at the headquarters here.

Joseph, a 1995-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as ADG (Personnel).

Meanwhile, Sanjay Agarwal has been transferred from the post of DG (Intelligence) to DG (Law and Order). Agarwal, a 1992-batch officer, was earlier seen as a frontrunner for the DGP's post but continued to serve as DG (Intelligence) until now.

Vishal Bansal, who was serving as ADG (Law and Order), has been named ADG (SOG), while Govind Gupta, a 1993-batch IPS officer, has been appointed DG (Anti-Corruption Bureau). Gupta was previously DG (Prisons) and had recently taken several measures to improve jail security following multiple controversies, including the escape of two inmates from Jaipur Central Jail.

Ashok Rathore has been appointed as DG (Prisons), succeeding IPS Gupta.

The government has appointed 1994-batch IPS officer Anil Paliwal as the new DG (Training and Traffic). Anand Srivastava, also of the same batch, has been made DG (SOG).

V.K. Singh, who previously served as ADG (SOG-ATS), has been shifted as ADG (Law and Order). Singh was instrumental in overseeing investigations into several major recruitment exam paper leak cases, including the SI Recruitment 2021 scam.

Dinesh MN, known for leading several high-profile operations, has been appointed ADG (Anti-Terrorist Squad and Anti-Gangster Task Force) in Jaipur. PTI AG NB NB