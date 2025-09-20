Sachin Pilot accuses Election Commission of ignoring vote manipulation claims

Jaipur, Sep 20 (PTI) Former deputy chief minister and Congress General Secretary Sachin Pilot on Saturday accused the Election Commission of ignoring allegations of widespread voter manipulation.

He said the commission seems intent on silencing Congress and opposition leaders without conducting a proper inquiry.

"Rahul Gandhi has presented conclusive evidence of vote theft. Yet, the commission is neither denying the allegations nor initiating any investigation," Pilot said.

Pilot alleged that voter lists are being tampered with systematically, and that millions of legitimate votes have reportedly been removed or wrongly marked. He also claimed that in certain areas, 250 voters per household have been declared deceased.

Pilot emphasised that fair elections are a constitutional responsibility and warned that public trust in democracy could face a severe crisis if such practices continue.

The former deputy chief minister highlighted that the Congress has launched a nationwide campaign to expose irregularities in the voter rolls.

Additionally, he criticised the Centre's foreign policy, citing weak diplomacy on issues with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, as well as delayed relief measures during tariff announcements by the US President. PTI AG MPL MPL