Jaipur, May 14 (PTI) All India Congress Committee General Secretary Sachin Pilot on Wednesday condemned the purported objectionable remarks by Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah against Colonel Sofia Qureshi, the Indian army officer who co-led media briefings on Operation Sindoor.
Pilot said such disrespect towards the officer was completely unacceptable.
He also demanded the minister's immediate removal from the cabinet and an apology from the BJP's top leadership.
"The chief minister should immediately remove this minister from his cabinet and the BJP leadership must apologise publicly for his offensive comments. Such remarks tarnish the dignity of the Indian Armed Forces and undermine the respect we owe to our soldiers," Pilot said.
He reiterated the importance of maintaining the highest standards of respect for the country's military personnel. PTI SDA RUK RUK
Sachin Pilot demands removal of MP minister from cabinet for comments on Colonel Qureshi
