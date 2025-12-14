Sachin Pilot slams Centre for 'hollowing out' institutions at Congress rally

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday alleged that the Modi government was hollowing out institutions, as he called on the people to ensure that the election structure works impartially and Indian democracy remains exemplary.

Addressing the party's 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' rally at the Ramlila Maidan here, Pilot said questions are being raised over the neutrality of the Election Commission, but no answer is forthcoming.

"People have gathered here to challenge the government that has created an environment to hollow out institutions in the last 11 years. This cannot continue. I believe that today (Mallikarjun) Kharge ji and Rahul (Gandhi) ji have called you to make a beginning. This will be a long fight," the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said.

"The institutions that we nurtured for 70 years, they are trying to hollow them out and through vote chori they want to prove that by misuse of power and through partiality they can win elections," he said.

The party's general secretary said China, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, all our neighbours, are not considered examples of democracy, but India is, because its election structure is above partiality.

"We have the Election Commission, which should work by rising above parties', leaders' ideology, but unfortunately, Rahul Gandhi has given numerous examples of 'vote chori', but not even an inquiry has been instituted," Pilot said.

"We have to continuously protest in the streets. The biggest boon is the right to vote given to us by the Constitution....Now lakhs of names are being struck off, opposition voices are being suppressed, and we have to go to courts to get EC to hear us," he said.

Pilot said it is the duty of the people to ensure that the election structure remains impartial.

"This will be a long fight. They want to rule by arrogance, and we want to move forward with ahimsa, love, and taking everyone along," he said. PTI ASK VN VN