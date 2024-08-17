Sachin Pilot targets govt over assertion of 'One Nation, One Election'

Jaipur, Aug 17 (PTI) Launching a vitriolic attack on the Centre, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday said the government, which talks about 'One Nation, One Election', is not able to conduct the elections in four states simultaneously.

The Congress leader said the government is not able to conduct the by-elections in many states and even Kerala’s Wayanad.

"The government, which talks about 'One Nation, One Election', is conducting the elections in four states simultaneously or does not want to conduct it. Various bypolls are pending, including Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. Don't know the reason why the Election Commission has not announced the elections," Pilot told reporters in Tonk.

He said the Congress is going to form its government in Haryana where the elections have been declared with a majority.

Pilot said the elections are going to be held in Jammu and Kashmir after 10 years and the India alliance will perform better there too.

Earlier on Friday, the Election Commission announced that polls to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 1 and the votes will be counted on October 4.

The Election Commission also said the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir would be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1, and the votes will be counted on October 4.

Speaking on the Udaipur violence, Pilot said it is an appeal to maintain peace and people should not pay attention to rumours.

The government should strictly maintain law and order. If there is a dispute somewhere, it should be resolved through mutual understanding. Such incidents do not benefit anyone. People should maintain peace, he said.

Commenting on the present situation in Bangladesh, the Congress leader said that no one can support violence in any country.

"I only demand from the Central government that they should put pressure and protect the minorities who are being tortured in Bangladesh," he said.

Talking about the havoc caused by the rains in eastern Rajasthan, Pilot said it is an irony whether the disaster and relief department is functioning in the state or not.

He said that the government should take action and help the farmers, who have suffered losses due to heavy rains.

"This is not the first time such situations have risen. Often crops are damaged due to rain. The government should make a simple process to solve it. The government should give compensation with immediate effect in Tonk district where there has been damage," he said.

The Congress leader said that due to heavy rains in Rajasthan in the last few days, many people have lost their lives and property.

There has been a huge loss to crops in rural areas. The government should declare a special assessment of losses with immediate effect to provide relief, he added. PTI AG AS AS