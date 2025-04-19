Sachin Tendulkar Foundation joins hands with Meghalaya govt for children’s welfare

Shillong, Apr 19 (PTI) Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has announced his support for the Meghalaya government in securing a healthier future for children through his foundation, officials said on Saturday.

Tendulkar made the announcement on his social media handle following his recent visit to the state, they said.

"A step forward in our journey as the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, Gates Foundation and the Government of Meghalaya partner to work together to support a healthier future for children," he posted on Instagram.

"We were reminded that real change takes root when compassion and action come together," he added, posting a video of him admiring particularly the living rootbridge and the crystal-clear waters at Mawlynnong village in East Khasi Hills district.

The cricket maestro visited the cleanest village in Asia and had met Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma at a resort near the scenic Umiam Lake.

The official, however, did not divulge what kind of support the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation will extend to the state government.

Adoring the life and resilience of the people in the hills, he said, "The strength of children, the resilience of families, and the dedication of local teams continue to inspire us as we embark on this journey with a shared vision." PTI JOP MNB