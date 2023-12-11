Sack CM if he doesn't abide by law: J'khand BJP chief urges Guv

Ranchi, Dec 11 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi on Monday urged Governor CP Radhakrishnan to sack Chief Minister Hemant Soren if he didn't abide by the law.

Advertisment

Reacting to the issuance of fresh ED summons against Soren for questioning in connection with a money laundering case, Marandi said he advises the CM to honour the sixth summons issued to him over the matter and face questioning.

Speaking to reporters at the party headquarters here, Marandi said, "The CM claims he is clean. To prove it, he should go to the office of the ED, which is repeatedly giving him opportunities for that.

He said that if the chief minister of the state does not abide by the law, what can be expected from the common man.

Advertisment

"I have requested the governor that if the CM doesn't abide by the law, then strict action should be taken and he should be dismissed," Marandi said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh summons to Soren for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam, official sources said.

Soren, 48, has been asked to depose before the federal agency's regional office in Hinoo area here and get his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Tuesday, they said.

This is the sixth ED summons to Soren, but he has never deposed and instead, filed petitions before the Supreme Court and later, the Jharkhand High Court seeking protection from the ED action, terming the summonses as "unwarranted". Both the courts have dismissed his petitions.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader had claimed in the high court that summonses were issued against him out of "malice" and false allegations were levelled against him with the sole motive of creating political uncertainty and unrest in the state. PTI SAN SAN ACD