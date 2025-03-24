Sack him or reveal plans to change Constitution: Rijiju to Cong on Shivakumar's Muslim quota remark

New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Monday flayed the Congress over Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's remarks on Muslim quota and demanded either the party remove him from the post or announce that it will change the Constitution to provide reservation to the minority community.

Addressing a press conference in the Parliament complex, the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, without naming Shivakumar, alleged that he has clearly stated Muslims will be given reservation in government contracts and for this the Constitution would be changed.

In a post on X, Shivakumar categorically rejected the charge and said the BJP's leaders and ministers, both in Karnataka and at the Centre, have been resorting to "brazen and blatant" lies to malign the Congress and him "by falsely attributing statements" to him.

A frustrated BJP, its State and Central leadership & its Union Minister, @KirenRijiju are resorting to brazen and blatant lies to malign the Congress Party and me by falsely attributing statements to me.



BJP & its lying Ministers should know -:

1. I was not present in the… pic.twitter.com/o5eHgP9xZC — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) March 24, 2025

The Karnataka deputy chief minister said he has never stated that the Constitution will be amended in any manner to give religion-based reservation.

Rijiju mounted an attack on the Congress latching on to Shivakumar's reported remarks at a media event in which he purportedly suggested that a "good day" may come when the Constitution may be changed to accommodate reservation for Muslims.

Rijiju also posted on X a video of Shivakumar making the remarks.

"NDA parties have taken a very serious note of the statement made by a senior Congress leader who is holding a constitutional position and he has clearly stated that the reservation in contracts to Muslims is a step towards providing reservation and other facilities to the community. For that he has clearly stated that the Constitution of India would be changed," Rijiju told reporters.

Congress is openly saying, they will change the Constitution to give reservations to Muslims!

Where are all those fake people who insulted Dr. BR Ambedkar and keep shouting about protecting the Constitution ? pic.twitter.com/02TwOKgN7Z — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 24, 2025

It's a very serious issue, he said.

"By talking about providing reservation to Muslims by amending and changing the Constitution, he has committed fraud on the Constitution," Rijiju charged.

"The Congress either immediately sack the leader from his position and remove him from the party or announce that it is following the path of Muslim League and Muslims will be given reservation under the Constitution," he demanded.