Sacked cop commits suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 2 (PTI) A sacked police inspector allegedly committed suicide by hanging in Beed district of Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Suil Nagargoje, 57, had been transferred to the wireless department of police in Beed from Parbhani after he allegedly argued with a senior police officer. He was dismissed from service, the official said.

"He was constructing a house in Ambajogai city in Beed district, and was currently staying alone in a rented accommodation. He was found hanging in the house on Monday night," the official added.

Police are investigating the motive behind the extreme step. PTI AW NSK