Sacked teachers, SSC meeting underway over new proposal

Kolkata, Apr 22 (PTI) A meeting between representatives of the teachers who lost their jobs in a Supreme Court order and the West Bengal School Service Commission officials is underway over a proposal of the SSC to bring out a fresh list of educators "not specifically tainted" in the 2016 recruitment test.

If the list is approved by the protesting teachers, the SSC and the government will be able to include it in the review petition to be filed in the Supreme Court, an official said.

The two sides also held a meeting on Monday, but no breakthrough was achieved.

Around 2,000 agitating teachers decided to launch an indefinite sit-in outside the SSC headquarters on Monday night, after it failed to release, by the 6 pm deadline, the list of 2016 SSC qualifiers whose jobs were annulled by the top court.

Altogether 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff of state-run and -aided schools lost their jobs after the Supreme Court found large-scale irregularities in the 2016 recruitment process and scrapped the entire panel on April 3.

Those who lost their jobs claimed that the reason behind their plight was the inability of the SSC, which appointed them, to differentiate between the candidates who secured employment through fraudulent means and those who did not.