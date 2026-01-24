Sacrifice is in the DNA of our people: Punjab CM Mann

Nanded, Jan 24 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Saturday that sacrifice was in the DNA of Punjabis, and they are ready to sacrifice their lives for the country, no matter where they go.

He was speaking at the ‘Hind Di Chadar’ event to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur in Maharashtra's Nanded city. Nearly 10 lakh devotees are expected to attend the two-day ‘Shaheedi Samagam’ programme.

“Punjabis have always been ready to sacrifice their lives for the country. When a bullet comes from the enemy side, they are the first to face it, whether in Kargil, Jaisalmer, Ganganagar, or Bikaner. This spirit comes from our gurus, and sacrifice runs in our DNA,” he said.

The people of Punjab are also known for extending help whenever there is a natural calamity, he said.

“Be it an earthquake in Turkey or floods in Sri Lanka. The Red Cross or rescue teams arrive later, but Punjabis start their ‘langars’ (community kitchens) first. No matter wherever you go in the world, you will find the langar service first,” he said.

He also called for efforts to raise awareness of the sacrifices made by the Sikh Gurus through various modes of communication.

“After Guru Tegh Bahadur sacrificed his life, his body was taken away by Lakhi Shah Banjara. To prevent the Mughals from discovering it, Banjara set his own house ablaze and cremated the Guru’s body. These are the people future generations should know about,” said Mann.

The chief minister said Punjabis are secular people who love every community and seek the welfare of the entire world.

Mann also spoke about the need to repair the Punjab Bhawan in Nanded. He said Nanded should be accorded the status of a “pious city” and that former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan, who hails from Nanded, should take up the demand with the government. PTI AW NR