Sacrifice of many freedom fighters intentionally erased, says culture minister

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Monday that attempts were made to intentionally erase the contributions of many freedom fighters in the past while the Modi government honoured all those who fought and sacrificed their lives for India's independence.

He also said in the Lok Sabha that the Narendra Modi government has remembered and honoured all freedom fighters of the country through Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which was celebrated across the country.

"There were thousands of freedom fighters whose sacrifices were forgotten. There were scores of others whose contributions to India's freedom struggle were intentionally erased. During Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we have remembered and honoured all of them," Shekhawat said.

"Besides, announcements were made by airlines during flights about the life journey and contributions of some freedom fights during special occasions," he said.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was an initiative of the government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of the country's people, culture and achievements.