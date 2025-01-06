Sacrifice of martyr gives life to society: Adityanath

Lucknow, Jan 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the sacrifice of a martyr gives life to the society.

Speaking at the Shaurya Samman-2025 programme organised by a media group at Hotel Taj, Adityanath highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, which aims to transform India into a developed nation by 2047, the UP government said in a statement.

The chief minister reiterated the importance of the Panch Pran, which includes eradicating colonial mindsets, taking pride in national heroes and respecting the jawans who safeguard the nation.

Adityanath inaugurated the event by lighting a ceremonial lamp and honoured the families of martyrs along with individuals who have brought pride to Uttar Pradesh.

The UP chief minister paid tributes to soldiers who protect the country's borders under extreme weather conditions and enduring temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius.

The long series of sacrifices for the country and religion have always given new life to the society, he said.

"The brave soldiers of Bharat Mata remain steadfast in their duty, guarding the frontiers day and night. The police personnel are constantly patrolling, ensuring the safety of citizens and instilling a sense of security among the people," he said.

He also asserted that if a society fails to honour the sacrifices of soldiers from the Army, paramilitary and police force or neglects the families of martyrs, it reflects a failure in fulfilling national responsibilities.

During the event, families of martyred soldiers and veterans from the 1965 and 1971 wars against Pakistan were honoured.

Adityanath underlined that a civilized society cannot exist without security and that the first condition of security is good governance, as outlined by Dr B R Ambedkar's constitutional principles. Honouring those who work relentlessly to ensure public safety is, therefore, a national responsibility, he said.

Highlighting the progress made in UP since 2017, Adityanath said the system remained the same but the face of governance had changed.

He compared the pre-2017 period when lawlessness prevailed with the present where the state has transformed into a safe and investment-friendly region.

The chief minister highlighted UP's transformation since 2017, stating that earlier, the police would retreat while criminals acted fearlessly, but today criminals are being brought to justice.

Adityanath said the state now stands for security, respect and identity. He invited everyone to the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Mela, scheduled from January 13 to February 26, calling it a confluence of Indian culture and spirituality. He highlighted the massive infrastructure developments in Prayagraj and nearby cities in preparation for the event. PTI NAV KSS KSS