Sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh, Sahibzadas unparalleled: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Dec 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the sacrifices made by tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, and his entire family are unparalleled not only in the history of India but that of the world.

He was speaking at a 'kirtan' congregation at Gurdwara Guru Tegh Bahadur Darbar in Sion here on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas, observed to commemorate the martyrdom of Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, sons of Sri Guru Gobind Singh. He also offered prayers to the Guru Granth Sahib.

Paying tributes to the Sahibzadas, Fadnavis said, "The sacrifices made by Guru Gobind Singh and his entire family are unparalleled not only in Indian history but also in world history. Despite immense personal loss, Guru Gobind Singh never wavered from his principles and gave a powerful message to the world about protecting humanity and upholding righteousness." Despite their tender age, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh faced brutal atrocities with courage and accepted martyrdom without fear. Their sacrifice continues to inspire society and teaches the importance of standing firmly against injustice, he said.

The CM thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision to observe December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas.

He appealed to people to remember all Sikh Gurus on the day, pay homage to the sacrifices of their families and reaffirm their commitment to the path shown by them for the protection of humanity.

On the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Gobind Singh on January 9, 2022, PM Modi had announced that December 26 would be observed as 'Veer Bal Diwas' to commemorate the martyrdom of the Sahibzadas. PTI MR NP