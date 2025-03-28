Sacrifices of martyrs protect freedom that we take for granted today: Priyanka Gandhi

Wayanad (Kerala): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Friday that the sacrifices of martyrs protect the freedom that we take for granted today.

Speaking at the inauguration of 'Smriti Mandapam' built at Edavaka panchayat in this hill district, in memory of 'Veer Jawan' Thalachira Janeesh, an army man who lost his life during an anti-terrorist operation in Kashmir.

The Wayanad MP on the second day of her three-day visit to her constituency, added that when a family member is martyred that sadness stays with the family members for the rest of their life.

"But you get comfort from the support of the community, you get love from the people around you, and from those who care to remember him," she said.

Thalachira Janeesh, who joined the army at the age of 20 was martyred in 2003 during an anti-terrorist operation in Rajouri district of Kashmir and he was awarded the Sena Medal posthumously in 2004.

"Even 22 years later, his mother has still tears in her eyes because we can never give back what she lost. As a mother and daughter of a martyr myself, I fully understand the depth of her pain," Priyanka said.

Memorials like this are important to remind us that our freedom, democracy, and way of life come at a great cost, made possible by the sacrifices of brave heroes, she said.

"When Mahatma Gandhiji used to talk about freedom, he talked about the freedom of each and every Indian. A strong, vibrant and effective Panchayat system is his dream. It was a dream that my martyred father Rajiv Gandhi attempted to fulfil when he passed the Panchayati Raj Act during his tenure," she added.

"Here in Kerala, our panchayats are an example for the whole of India," Priyanka claimed.

She hailed the Edavaka panchayat which has been declared zero waste panchayat terming it a 'biggest achievement in today's age'.

She also congratulated the Harita Karma Sena members stating that like our great martyrs, their service to society also strengthens democracy and strengthens India.

Earlier on the day, Priyanaka laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects of Thavinjal Grama Panchayat at Thalapuzha here.

She said that the Thavinjal panchayat has a lot of scope for tourism as it has natural beauty and a lot of assets in that way.

"I am very happy to see projects like this which will help you to attract more tourists and build the tourism industry here," she added.

She also hailed the waste recycling system of the local body.

"I am also delighted to see the work you are doing for waste recycling. Very often tourist places are littered with garbage, and we forget that we need to preserve these places. But you are doing a very good work in waste recycling," she added.

IC Balakrishnan MLA and T Siddique MLA also attended the programme.

Priyanka will also attend the inauguration of 50 acre Kattunayikka Unnathi Cultural Centre at Vadakkanad, the inauguration of the ATTOI (Association of Tourism Trade Organisations India) Tourism Convention at Sapta, Sultan Bathery, and the inauguration of the newly constructed college ground at MAMO College Manassery, Mukkam today.