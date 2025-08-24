Sacrifices of Sikh Gurus continue to inspire nation: Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that communities that honour the valour and sacrifices of their ancestors live forever in history.

Addressing a congregation at Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Paidleganj on the first Parkash Purab of Guru Granth Sahib, he said the Sikh Gurus dedicated their lives to protecting Sanatan dharma, Indian culture and the nation, according to a statement issued here.

On the occasion, the chief minister inaugurated tourism development works, upgrades to the Gurdwara building, and expansion of basic facilities. He also joined the 'sangat' in the recitation of Guruvani.

Highlighting the tradition of Sikh Gurus, Adityanath said, "From Guru Nanak Dev Ji to Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, every Guru dedicated his life to the protection of Sanatan dharma and the nation. Whenever Indian culture was in crisis, the Sikh Gurus stood firm and defended it through their sacrifices." Adityanath informed that programmes had been organised from the chief minister's residence in Lucknow to mark Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th year of martyrdom. During the 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev Guruvani was also held at the CM's residence, he added.

Paying homage to Guru Gobind Singh's four Sahibzadas, the chief minister said their supreme sacrifice is among the most glorious chapters of Indian history.

"The Sahibzadas were bricked alive, yet they upheld their devotion to dharma and the nation. Their sacrifice remains one of the most glorious chapters in India's history," he said.

He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to observe December 26 as 'Veer Baal Diwas' in their honour, calling it a "historic tribute to the Sikh Gurus' sacrifices".

Adityanath noted that the Paidleganj Gurdwara has long been a centre of faith for the Sikh community but lacked adequate facilities earlier. With the support of the state government, it has now been upgraded, enabling devotees to participate in Guruvani, Langar, and other religious programmes with ease.

He underlined that a Gurdwara welcomes everyone, regardless of caste or community, reflecting the universal message of Sikh tradition and Guruvani.

The chief minister further informed that three major Gurdwaras of Gorakhpur, -- Jata Shankar, Mohaddipur, and Paidleganj -- have been upgraded, which he described as a gesture of gratitude towards the Sikh Gurus.

Adityanath reminded the gathering that 421 years ago on this very date, Guru Granth Sahib Ji was enshrined at Harmandir Sahib and accepted as Guru.

"The Sikh Gurus devoted their lives to the welfare of the nation, religion, and humanity. Today, our greatest duty is to live by their teachings and safeguard the nation and dharma," he asserted.

He described the event as an opportunity to unite the Sikh community of eastern Uttar Pradesh and said it was a privilege for him to join the celebrations in Gorakhpur.