SAD asks Punjab CM to release agenda for November 1 debate

Chandigarh, Oct 29 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal on Sunday asked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to clarify the agenda for the November 1 debate which has been pitched for by him in response to opposition parties' criticism of his government over the SYL canal issue.

Advertisment

The SAD also suggested that a formal meeting should be held between the chief minister and the representatives of all political parties to finalise the agenda for the 'Main Punjab Bolda Haan' debate.

The chief minister should release the detailed agenda by 1 pm Monday, it said.

Reacting to it, a spokesperson for the chief minister's office said the SAD was "terrified" over the prospects of facing Mann in the debate, and was indulging in "cheap tantrums" to mislead people by changing the goalpost for the debate.

Advertisment

"The chief minister will expose the ugly and dubious face of the SAD leadership on each and every issue concerned to the state on November 1, so they should just ensure their presence in this debate," said the spokesperson.

Senior SAD leaders Balwinder Singh Bhundur, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Bikram Singh Majithia and Dr Daljit Singh Cheema issued a joint statement, saying the main issue before the state is the recent Supreme Court judgment directing the Punjab government to complete the construction of the Sutlej Yamuna link (SYL) canal in a time-bound manner.

"The need of the hour is to finalise a joint strategy to unitedly oppose this. For that, it will be better if the focus of the discussion is restricted to saving the river waters of Punjab at any cost. Other issues can be discussed at a different date," they said.

Advertisment

The leaders said keeping in view the importance of the issue for the state and its farmers, the detailed agenda should be drawn up in advance.

"A formal meeting between the chief minister and representatives of all political parties can also be held immediately to finalise the agenda as well as other minute details," the leaders added.

However, the spokesperson of the CM office said from day one the Chief Minister had already clarified that the debate will include all the issues pertaining to the state.

Advertisment

He said instead of ensuring their presence in this debate, the SAD leadership is making the "lame excuses" to run from the discussion.

The CM had repeatedly said that the debate will be centred around who and how Punjab was looted and issues like nepotism, favouritism, youth, agriculture, trade-shopkeepers, sacrilege, river waters and others.

The spokesperson further said the state government is firmly committed to not share even a single drop of water of Punjab with anyone. He said the state government will not allow the construction of the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal in Punjab. Mann had dared Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of Opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal for an open debate on issues concerning the state on November 1.

On October 26, Mann said the main political parties of Punjab would have to answer for their misdeeds during the 'Main Punjab Bolda Haan' debate in Ludhiana. He had thrown the challenge in response to opposition parties' criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party government over the SYL canal issue.

The opposition parties had attacked the AAP government following the Supreme Court directive on October 4, asking the Centre to survey the portion of land in Punjab that was allocated for the construction of part of the SYL canal and make an estimate of the extent of construction carried out there. PTI CHS VSD TIR TIR