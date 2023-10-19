SAD-BSP combine to present censure notice against AAP MP Sandeep Pathak in Punjab Assembly

Chandigarh, Oct 19 (PTI) The SAD and its ally BSP will submit a censure notice against AAP Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, Sandeep Pathak in the two-day Assembly session beginning Friday.

A decision to this effect was taken in a joint Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party meeting here which was attended by the senior leadership of both parties, according to a statement.

Pathak deserves to be censured for taking an “anti-Punjab” stance on the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue, the leaders in the meeting noted.

Pathak had gone against the collective will of the Assembly which had under the leadership of Parkash Singh Badal de-notified the land on which the SYL canal was to be built and transferred its ownership back to farmers.

"There is no question of asserting that Haryana should be supplied water from the SYL canal as was done by Pathak as the canal ceases to exist as an entity," it said.

The alliance would also urge all parties to unite as one to defeat the "conspiracy" to rob Punjab of its river waters, the statement said.

Pathak, in a recent statement made in Haryana's Karnal, said Punjab and Haryana should get their rightful share of water.

"Our stand is very clear. Punjab's share Punjab should get and Haryana's share Haryana should get. No politics should be done on this", Pathak had replied when reporters asked him about parties in Punjab opposing giving water to Haryana.

The two parties also decided in the joint meeting to contest the forthcoming parliament as well as corporation elections together.

The party leaders said a coordination committee for the same would be made soon. PTI CHS VSD RHL