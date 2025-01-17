SAD calls SGPC members' meeting on Jan 21 to discuss voter list discrepancies

Chandigarh, Jan 17 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal Friday said it has called a meeting of all members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on January 21 to discuss alleged discrepancies in the voter list of the apex gurdwara body.

The meeting will be presided over by SAD working president Balwinder Singh Bhunder and members of Parliamentary Board, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and former SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal here, the party in a statement said.

"Meeting will discuss discrepancies in the voters lists of SGPC as there were reports that a large number of non-Sikhs and fake voters have been registered in these lists," said the statement.

Party spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said the party has received reports from across the state that a large number of bogus voters have been registered for the SGPC elections at the behest of the AAP government in Punjab.

The Gurdwara Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for the SGPC polls.

Cheema said a large number of votes without 'Singh' and 'Kaur' suffixes have been added in the voter list.

The party will collect evidence from all over Punjab as January 23 is the last date to file objections before the Gurdwara Election Commission and it will ensure that all wrongly registered votes are cancelled, he said. PTI CHS VN VN